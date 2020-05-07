Three of nine roadblocks maintained in Tawau

TAWAU: Six roadblocks will cease operations while another three will be maintained which will take effect starting 8 am today.

District police chief ACP Peter AK Umbuas said the three roadblocks that will be maintained are KM 50 Tawau-Semporna Road, Jambatan Putih junction and the road block at Road Check Point (RCP) Kalabakan that might be shifted to Maliau Basin’s junction.

The three main roadbloacks to be maintaned are the main roadblocks between districts. The KM 50 Tawau-Semporna roadblock connects to the districts of Kunak and Semporna, the Jambatan Putih roadblock connects to Kalabakan while the RCP Kalabakan roadblock connects to Keningau district.

The six roadblocks that will be closed and cease to operate are the roads at Tiku, Mile 2 Apas, Kuhara, Tawau Lama, Utara and Tg Batu Road. The personnel manning the roadblocks at the six locations will be absorbed into Compliance/Op Payung Team.