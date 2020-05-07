Travel rules up to police – CM

KOTA KINABALU: It is up to the police to allow inter-district travel in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He made the remark in light of a notice stating that the police had lifted the inter-district travel ban and allowed four people to travel in a single vehicle.

“That is up to the police,” he told reporters when met at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) yesterday.

A notice which went viral in social media yesterday stated that the authority has lifted the travel ban between districts.

The notice also stated that people are no longer limited to travelling within the 10km radius.

Although Sabah currently has no red zones, Shafie insisted that the police should still enforce strict rules on inter-district travel, especially in areas which had been previously classified as red zones.

“If the police want to implement it then they should do so based on the existing rules that they have,” he said, adding that the State Government would stick with all existing restrictions until May 12.

Meanwhile, Shafie revealed that some 11,000 Sabah students from Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak had yet to return.

“We need to carry out preparations before we can bring all of them back. We have to do so within our capabilities. Sabah does not have enough quarantine centres and therefore we need to look at the options available to us,” he said.

He explained that Yayasan Sabah is now in the midst of bringing back the Sabah students currently stranded in Sarawak.

As for the Sabah students studying in foreign countries, Shafie said that the Higher Education Ministry would deal with the matter.