Wak Doyok charged with using Johor Sultan’s royal crest without written consent

JOHOR BAHRU: Popular personality Wak Doyok was charged at the Sessions Court here yesterday with using the royal crest of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar without the written consent of the Sultan, last month.

Wak Doyok or his real name Mohd Azwan Md Nor, 41, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Wan Mohd Norhisham Wan Yaakob.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at 2.15 pm at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters on April 30.

Wak Doyok, who is also a businessman, was charged under Section 3 (1) (a) of the Johor Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017 and, if convicted, he could be fined between RM250,000 and RM500,000, or jailed between one and five years, or both.

The judge allowed Wak Doyok bail of RM35,000 with one surety and set June 15 for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyers Syaffie Naim and MN Halim Md Amin.

Wak Doyok made headlines recently after he was accused by Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim for having ordered a custom-made ring bearing the Sultan of Johor’s personal emblem through an online company in Indonesia. – Bernama