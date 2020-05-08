417 students from higher learning institutions head home last night

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 417 students from institutions of higher learning who were stranded in their campuses here since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) are travelling back to their hometowns in the eastern zone last night.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs) Prof Dr Durrishah Idrus said 297 of them were UTM students, while 120 were from the Sultan Ibrahim Polytechnic, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Pasir Gudang Campus, Southern University College and Pasir Gudang Community College.

Speaking to Bernama while witnessing the movement procedures at the UTM Square, here, last night, she said the process was carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Higher Education.

“This includes conducting health screening before the students are allowed to board the bus, supplying the students with food for ‘sahur’ (pre-dawn) meal, face mask and hand sanitiser,” she said.

In addition, the university also ensured that all 33 buses carrying these students have been sanitised by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“We have to ensure that all students to fill out the declaration forms provided by the University Health Centre with only 20 students are allowed to board on each bus to maintain social distancing,” she said.

Durrishah said UTM, apart from coordinating the movement of students from the southern zone, it would also be responsible for the movement of students from the Perak zone and the northern zone, to be conducted on May 10.

Meanwhile, when asked about the status of international students studying at the university, Durrishah said majority of them chose to stay put on campuses.

“Majority of them choose to stay put on campuses because they want to focus on their studies as the final exams are scheduled for July 2020.

“They are also concerned about not having access to the Internet and other communications that will disrupt their education if they leave the campus,” she said. – Bernama