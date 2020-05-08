Awg Tengah: 380,887 households in S’wak benefit from state food aid

KUCHING: A total of 380,887 beneficiaries including households in the rural and remote areas, the urban poor and those without income due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) have received the state food aid, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is the state Food Supply Chain Sub-Committee chairman, said they had successfully achieved the objectives of delivering food to the needy in all the 82 state constituencies during the MCO period.

“As I have always emphasised, this food aid is for the needy in Sarawak irrespective of race, religion or political leaning. The main source of the food aid comes from the Sarawakku Sayang Food Aid programme’s allocation of RM16.4 million, whereby each constituency has been allocated RM200,000.

“Some areas completed the delivery earlier while others were delivered later due to logistic issues. However, all distribution was completed by April 25,” he told a press conference here today.

Awang Tengah, who is Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said the federal government had also allocated RM3.1 million under the Bantuan Khas (special aid) for the B40 group which benefited 40,000 households.

To date, he said 39,088 households had received their food aid while the distribution to the remaining 912 households was in progress.

“Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency) has also provided RM582,500 under the Bantuan Khas under the Tabung Bantuan Covid-19 to 11,650 recipients.

“To date, all recipients have received their food aid. There are also some food items donated by the private sectors, caring non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and kind individuals,” he added.

Quoting a recent survey conducted by the sub-committee, Awang Tengah said the majority (or 93 per cent) of the respondents had indicated their appreciation to the Sarawak government.

He said 85 per cent of the respondents were happy on the timely delivery of the food aid while 95 per cent stated that the food items provided were appropriate during the MCO period.

“In spite of this success, the committee believes that there may be pockets of the society, who have been unintentionally left out in this exercise.

“If there are any individuals or target groups that have been missed out, kindly contact the respective DDMC (Divisional Disaster Management Committees) or our Sarawak Welfare divisional offices for our immediate action,” he said.

Awang Tengah thanked all those who were involved in the success of the food aid delivery.

These parties included the DDMC, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM), Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba) and Hornbill Skyways, he said.

He added that Hornbill Skyways had provided the ground and helicopter services in the distribution of food to rural and remote areas such as Telang Usan, Murum, Mulu, Batang Ai, Meluan, Pakan, Engkilili and Balai Ringin.

He also extended appreciation to NGOs and individuals who had come forward to assist the sub-committee in making the programme a success.

“In the line of duty, these officers and volunteers are also exposing themselves to the Covid-19 virus and some even risked their lives while doing the delivery of the food,” he said.

Also present were Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.