Covid-19: 68 positive cases recorded in Malaysia today – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 68 new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative tally to 6,535, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Out of the 68, four were imported cases while the remaining 64 were local cases.

“The number of cases that recovered from Covid-19 are 88 and they were discharged today, bringing the total recovered cases to 4,864,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a press conference giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

The death toll stands at 107, as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total cumulative tally for active cases is at 1,564, where 18 of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which 7 require ventilator support.