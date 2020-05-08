Covid-19: One positive case recorded in Sarawak, total at 538

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded only one new positive case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 538 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

In a statement Friday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the case was from Kuching.

“No cases were recorded in other 39 districts,” it said.

As for patients who have recovered and discharged today, SDMC informed that there were six, bringing the total of recovered and discharged cases to 334 so far. Out of the six, five are from Sarawak General Hospital and one from Sibu Hospital.

The state recorded 117 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases today, with the cumulative total of PUIs at 5,731 to-date.

“From the total, 85 are still pending lab test results. There are 185 patients who are still under treatment, while two are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” SDMC said.

SDMC further informed that for Person Under Surveillance (PUS), there are 370 new arrivals from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan Friday, while total of 174 had completed their quarantine period and are allowed to go home.

On sanitation operations at public places, the Committee shared that 20 operations were conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department as of Friday.

“The Public Health Unit of eight local governments have also conducted sanitation operations at 67 locations under their jurisdictions,” it said.

To date, Sarawak has recorded 17 deaths from the deadly disease.