Fatimah: ‘Stay calm when undergoing compulsory quarantine’

KUCHING: Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah urges people to remain calm when undergoing compulsory quarantine in the state.

She was responding to a viral post on social media showing that a room had been vandalised by one of the person-under-surveillance (PUS) individuals quarantined at a hotel designated as a quarantine centre.

“It is rather unfortunate (about this incident) but we need to look at why the vandalism happened. Is it due to stress or other factors?

“Investigation needs to be carried out on what could have triggered that kind of violent reaction,” said Fatimah, who seemed unaware of the incident prior to being posed the question by reporters today.

She pointed out that people who are under mandatory quarantine might suffered from stress and anxiety and a proper coping mechanism need to be developed individually to prevent any untoward incidents.

“There are many non-governmental organisations out there who provide helplines and platform for such people to share their worries and emotions,” said Fatimah when approached after a press conference announcing the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance 3.0 package at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Fatimah said it was understandable if people were anxious during the quarantine period as she previously had been placed under quarantine after attending a meeting which had a Covid-19 positive case present at said meeting.

“The swab test taken during quarantine to test for Covid-19 can be another contributing factor of stress among people as well,” she said.

Nonetheless, Fatimah said the relevant authorities needed to look at the incident from multiple perspectives and not just simply punish the offender.