Food supply sufficient for Aidilfitri, Gawai celebrations – Awg Tengah

KUCHING: The state Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has assured that there is enough supply of essential food items for the forthcoming Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan.

The Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development said the essential food items included chicken eggs, chicken, beef, cooking oil, flour, sugar and rice.

“The present stock is sufficient to last for another three months. Monitoring and supervision at the various Point of Sales (PoS) will be continued rigorously by KPDNHEP to ensure that there is adequate supply of these essential food items.

“KPDNHEP will also ensure that no suppliers should take advantage of MCO (Movement Control Order) to increase their prices,” he said at a news conference here today.

To further ensure the sufficiency, Awang Tengah said the state produced an average of 1.85 million pieces of chicken eggs on a daily basis.

The daily average production of chicken stood at 91,000 heads while the daily average production of cooking oil was 158 metric tonnes, he said.

“Two wheat flour factories are capable of producing 350 metric tonnes of wheat flour every day while the current stock of sugar maintained by nine major wholesalers stood stands at 2,800 metric tonnes.

“Bernas Kuching, Bernas Sibu and Bernas Bintulu have a combined stockpile of rice at 32,352 metric tonnes, and the 10 major distributors of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have an average current stock of 520.8 metric tonnes, or 37,200 tong (gas cylinders),” he added.

Awang Tengah called upon Sarawakians to continue working together in the state’s bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“We must always practise social distancing and observe good personal hygiene including frequent hand washing. Stay safe, stay home and most importantly stay healthy,” he said.