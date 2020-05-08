Interstate movement using land public transport, motorcyles allowed in Peninsular Malaysia – PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Interstate travel using land public transportation and motorcycles is now allowed.

Director of Bukit Aman’s Crime Investigations Department Datuk Huzir Mohamed said for this, the land public transportation must have a valid permit from the authorities.

“Members of the public who use land public transportation or motorcycles must get permission for interstate travel from the police through the Gerak Malaysia application or manually from the nearest police station.

“The interstate travel is only for people who are stranded in their hometowns and want to return to their homes or those who are going and returning for work purposes only,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The interstate movement began yesterday until May 10, beginning with Kuala Lumpur followed by homeward-bound movement from Perak, Perak, Johor and Kelantan tomorrow, while from Perlis, Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Melaka dan Pahang, it is on Saturday, and from Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Terengganu on Sunday.

He said observations and surveys along the highways and federal roads today found the movement of vehicles to be smooth.

As of yesterday, 143,516 applications made through the Gerak Malaysia application were approved by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for those people wanting to travel across states.

“The public are reminded to always take care of their safety and practise social distancing all the time,” Huzir said. – Bernama