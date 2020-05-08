MRCS will continue to support the frontliner workers of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) will continue to applaud and clap in solidarity for those who have been supporting communities and bringing relief during the toughest times and most trying time, with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, as well as accommodating and harnessing the culture of the “new normal” and social distancing.

Its national chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah said the movement significantly focuses on frontline workers, volunteers and responders to the pandemic and unites as one to show support to all volunteers around the world,

“I am extremely proud of the extensive contributions, supporting frontliners and healthcare workers in government facilities as well as the needy communities throughout the nation impacted by the pandemic through the MRCS #responsMALAYSIA platform.

“This certainly would not have been possible without the commitment and contributions of officials, staff and volunteers at all levels, striving to build safer, stronger and resilient communities,” she said in a statement in conjunction with the 2020 World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (WRCD) amidst the Covid-19 and Movement Control Order (MCO).

WRCD is observed on May 8 every year to recognise the extraordinary contribution and incredible achievements of the stalwarts and volunteers around the world for helping the people in need. – Bernama