Report: Dewan Rakyat Speaker accepts Dr Mahathir’s no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin

KUCHING: A motion of no-confidence brought against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the Dewan Rakyat has been accepted by Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, a news report said.

Ariff said in a statement, as reported by Malaysiakini, that the motion was filed by Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad under Standing Order 27(3), which states: “(The House will) table a resolution to decide that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the Pagoh MP, does not command the support of the majority members of Parliament.”

The report said whether or not the motion would be debated or voted on remains to be seen as Standing Order 15(1) stipulates that government business was given priority over private member business.

Malaysiakini said Ariff had, however, rejected a motion by Dr Mahathir on a resolution that the Dewan Rakyat speaker should not be changed until the House is dissolved.

He also rejected a motion by Semporna MP Datuk Seri Mohd Shafee Apdal, who is Sabah Chief Minister, which sought a resolution that Mahathir commanded the support of the majority of MPs.

Muhyiddin was appointed as prime minister on March 1 by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following a political imbroglio that saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government under Dr Mahathir as the then premier.

Ariff, meanwhile, announced that he has accepted “some” of Batu Sapi MP Liew Vui Keong’s proposed motions without specifying which.

Malaysiakini said a statement by Liew prior to Ariff’s statement, said he had sought a motion to state that Parliament was not bound by the movement control order (MCO), and a motion that the sitting should be extended from one day on May 18 to eight days.

The coming sitting has been scheduled for only one day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.