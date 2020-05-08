Sarawak’s proposed Second Trunk Road waste of money, says PSB president

KUCHING: Sarawak must shelve or cancel the proposed RM6 billion Second Trunk Road (STR) as it is an unnecessary waste of money which the state cannot afford, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said.

“We are now constructing the federal-funded Pan Borneo Highway and we are also in the process of implementing the state-funded Coastal Highway. A further trunk road – the Second Trunk Road – is therefore really redundant, serving little purpose,” he said in a statement issued at a press conference here today.

The state’s former second finance minister said his party was putting the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government on notice that PSB would terminate any contract for the STR if the party forms the next state government.

Wong said if the GPS government insisted on proceeding with the unnecessary project, the State Attorney General Chambers and the Government must ensure that any contract entered into by the Sarawak government has an exit clause without penalty on the government for termination of the contract.

If there is failure to do this, he said any future PSB government will hold the State Attorney General and the Chief Minister and Minister for Infrastructure personally responsible for any loss and damage to the Sarawak Government.

Wong said he agreed with Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How’s comment in August 2018 that “the rush to implement the Second Trunk Road Project smacks strongly of poor governance and compromises the State’s integrity in financial management, thereby putting the State and Sarawakians’ interest at risk”.

He added that the explanation given in July 2018 by then Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister Tan Sri James Masing that the STR was to provide a shorter route to the main Trunk Roads, Pan Borneo Highway and the Coastal Road was a “terrible rationale”.

“If you were to look at the routes, it is untrue that the construction of the Second Trunk Road would shorten the route to Sibu. In fact, the Coastal Road is a shorter route to travel between Kota Samarahan and Sibu, taking the exit north of Debak to continue the journey on to Pan Borneo Highway.

“On the other hand, for Sri Aman and Betong, where most parts of the proposed Second Trunk Road will lead to, the use of the Second Trunk Road will lengthen the route by a mere 70 kilometre,” said Wong.

Following the Cabinet reshuffle in August last year, Masing, who is a deputy chief minister, is now the Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister.

He revealed that when the Coastal Roads project was first mooted, there was no STR project but when the former was submitted to the Infrastructure Minister for approval and for presentation to Cabinet, the Minister came out with a proposal for the STR to be submitted with the Coastal Road project.

Both projects were tabled to Cabinet with scant details of the Second Trunk Road project as it had just been conceived, he said.

“Both were approved by Cabinet but Tok Nan told me personally that he would cancel the Second Trunk Road project and it would never proceed as he did not believe it was necessary,” Wong said, referring to the late chief minister, Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“Roads are important but we ought to prioritise. We must consider the numerous needs for provision of other basic infrastructure projects which are required everywhere in Sarawak. We must also bear in mind the State’s financial standing and budgetary constraints.

“Putting on hold or cancelling the construction of the proposed Second Trunk Road is a must. That would save the government RM6 billion.”

He said that as the state’s revenue collection of 2019 and 2020 would definitely fall short of what was expected, the state must review, re-prioritise and re-strategize on state expenditure if there is to be any hope of economic recovery.

Wong added that the state could not afford to be bogged down in the quagmire of overambitious low-priority projects which do not bring significant economic returns, echoing See’s view that “the proposed Second Trunk Road is coming short in design and planning and investigation, survey and risk management”.

“We have a Pan Borneo Highway project which has not even been completed for a small population in Sarawak. We also have a Coastal project to link all roads along the coasts of Sarawak with bridges. Why is there a need for a Second Trunk Road? Is there no better way for the Sarawak government to spend its money?

“We have areas in Sarawak where our own people do not have access to piped water or electricity. We have areas where our own people have to travel along logging roads if they are lucky or have to use boats along dangerous rapids. Is the Second Trunk Road more important than our fellow Sarawakians who do not have clean water, electricity or road access?,” Wong asked.