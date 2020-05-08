Scrap automatic rail transit project, says Soon Koh as Covid-19 threatens economy

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has called for the cancellation of the state government’s Automatic Rail Transit (ART) project, claiming that it had no commercial viability, economic feasibility or social benefits.

Wong said he had expressed grave concern over ‘various ambiguous expensive projects’ including walkabout project announcements by Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg since he took over the Chief Ministership following the demise of Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

The state’s former second finance minister also said the government’s hydrogen plants and hydrogen buses should be re-examine before going any further with it.

“Realistically, one should not foray into unfamiliar territories of development initiatives, especially where there is no clear data showing its real benefits nor a real plan of implementation,” he said in a statement issued at a press conference here today.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, had called for a review of the state budget and projects due to a major shortfall in revenue which would be exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With so many billions of ringgits that can be saved by putting on hold or putting off some of the mega or glamorous projects of dubious merits and reviewing some others, we can then re-establish our priorities, chart our directions and map out our development efforts.

“We must do things rationally and not impulsively and with careful planning to bring about maximum benefits to the greatest number of people. After all development is for the people and we must therefore make people our priority and nothing else,” he said.

Wong also said the state government must review the full implementation of the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA), Highland Development Agency (HDA) and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) at a cost of RM1.5 billion each.

He said the development agencies were approved by the State Cabinet on July 10, 2019, and while PSB agrees that more focus should be given to the development of rural areas, the state must carefully assess the practicality of the plans for the agencies, such as building airports in remote areas.

“Again, our Chief Minister, the State Financial Secretary and the overall Implementing Agency Recoda should closely monitor about a total of 250 or more projects under the 3 Development Agencies which are all supposed to be completed by2021, as announced by the Chief Minister,” he said.

Wong warned that the economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic would be felt by the state soon.

“Everywhere there are danger signs looming – drastic reduction in export earnings, rising unemployment, low demand of goods and services, widespread reduced income in all quarters or no income at all because of stoppage of work due to Covid-19 and the Control Movement Order.

“All of these are pointing to a reality that hard times will very soon descend on us whose impact will be felt for years to come,” he said.