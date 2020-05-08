SDMC to announce tomorrow SOP for companies to resume in Sarawak

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee will announce the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the resumption of businesses in Sarawak tomorrow, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this when announcing the third Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS 3.0) package amounting RM290 million here today.

Sarawak was among several states that did not implement the Federal government’s Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), which allows almost all businesses to resume under strict SOP, on Monday.

Abang Johari told reporters on Wednesday that the state was given the flexibility to implement CMCO based on the needs of the state and that it would be implemented gradually.

“I attended the meeting (in Putrajaya). During that meeting we (state government) decided that we are going to open the (state’s) economy, but it depends on the SOP. The flexibility is there, it’s up to us, that suits us,” he said, referring to a meeting where the CMCO was discussed.

A day earlier SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said his committee was refining the SOP for businesses to re-open after which it will familiarise all stakeholders with the SOP and ensure that there is strict monitoring, supervision and enforcement.

.

Uggah said the committee would also look into allowing businesses to resume according to what Covid-19 zones they are located in, as some 70 per cent of the state is currently green zones where there have been no confirmed cases for 14 days.

However, Uggah did not announce any time frame for business to re-open.