Soon Koh: Sarawak’s ‘bleak’ financial situation demands review of budget, projects

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has demanded a review of the state’s budget and development plans, describing Sarawak’s financial situation as “bleak” and that it will be made worse by the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told a press conference today that the state’s realised and realistic revenue for 2019 and 2020 was only RM6.616 billion and RM5.938 billion respectively compared to the state’s projected revenue of RM10.513 billion and RM10.067 billion respectively.

The state’s former second finance minister said, therefore, that Sarawak was looking at a shortfall of RM8.026 billion for 2019 and 2020 combined, and that the realistic available funds from the revenue is only RM3.775 billion and RM3.895 billion respectively.

In this respect, Wong asked how Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would appropriate RM7.3 billion and RM6.4 billion for development funds and where he would find the funds to make up for the shortfall of RM3.525 billion and RM2.505 billion respectively.

“With this, we should realize that the 2019 and 2020 presumptuous budget announced by the Chief Minister is completely unrealistic and it is crucial that at this critical juncture, we must go back to the drawing board to re-visit the state’s expenditure before overcommitting ourselves with extravagant projects of lower priority and of dubious merit, which will inevitably cause a long term devastating impact on our state’s economy,” said Wong.

He said Abang Johari had committee RM25 billion in accumulated expenditures in his 2020 State Budget, an increase of RM5 billion from that of 2019 with a current reserve of RM32 billion in the government coffers at last count.

When looking at the RM8.026 billion cumulative deficits in the 2019 and 2020 budgets against the RM25 billion announced on committed expenditures, he said the financial situation for the State already looks bleak and it would only be exacerbated by the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic.

“This would surely weigh heavily on the Sarawak Government and raises the question as to how or even whether it is capable of turning around the State’s budget deficit, with fears that it may have to dip into and potentially deplete our long hard earned RM32 billion reserves to do so.”

He also dismissed the state government’s ‘alternative funding’ strategy for development projects via the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) as the bank has no track record of its own.

“There is no such thing as alternative financing when the party raising funds is an arm of the Sarawak Government. For DBOS to raise funds, it is no different to the Sarawak Government raising funds,” he said.

He pointed out that as the bank, which started operation in 2018, had no track record, it could only rely on the credit rating of the state government to raise funds through bond issues.

“So, we must not delude ourselves that DBOS is a separate entity from the Sarawak government. It is one and the same. Money that comes out of DBOS comes out from the Sarawak government, like coming out from the left or the right pocket.

“Any funds expended by DBOS is money from the Sarawak government. So, we must not fool ourselves like the Emperor who thinks he is wearing new clothes when in fact, he is naked. If DBOS spends RM6 billion on a project, it is money from the Sarawak government coffers,” Wong said.

He asserted that the state should not use the basis of its healthy state reserves to finance projects beyond its limit.

“If we were to work along this basis, the State would stretch beyond its financial limit and capacity. In the end, the State will deplete its reserve and may face financial distress and will adversely impact us and our future generations.”

Wong said it was of paramount importance that the Chief Minister and the State Financial Office review projects carefully to avoid putting excessive strain on the state’s financial resources.

He added that if the State imprudently pushed towards a precarious financial position by irresponsible management, then it would no longer have the sound financial position and stable social-political environment that could meet the requirements for good international credit ratings.

“This will not allow the State to tap into both domestic and global financial markets that offer attractive financial packages at relatively cheaper rates. It will be doomsday for Sarawak, if we do not take the appropriate remedial actions now,” said Wong.

Also present at the press conference were PSB vice presidents Datuk Ranum Mina and Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa and its secretary general George Lo.