2 Bills expected to be tabled on May 11 DUN sitting

KUCHING: Two Bills will be tabled in the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting on May 11, DUN Secretary Pele Peter Tinggom said today.

The Bills that will be tabled during the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 18th State Legislative Assembly are Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill, 2020, and Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) Bill, 2020.

The information has been distributed to all the members of the august House in written form.

It confirmed the announcement made by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg last week that the supplementary budget will be tabled on May 11.

He had also said the one-day sitting will not be extended for debates on the supplementary budget.

Asked if the state will be reviewing the 2020 State Budget, he was quoted as saying “I will decide on that day, we are going to have our DUN sitting on May 11.”

In compliance with the constitution, a sitting must be held six months after the last DUN sitting which was held from Nov 4 to 13 last year.