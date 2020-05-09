43-year-old man arrested in Batu Kawa for allegedly trapping, killing cat

KUCHING: A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trapping and killing a cat at his house in Jalan Ensing Timur, Batu Kawa at around 4pm today.

The arrest was confirmed by Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who said the case will be investigated under Section 429 of the Penal Code for killing or maiming an animal.

“The arrest was made when police received a report from a complainant who took videos and pictures of the dead cat that was still hanging by its neck on a noose on May 6,” said Aidil.

The trap and the noose, he added, was attached to the suspect’s house gates.

The suspect, who works as a florist, was then arrested and brought to the Batu Kawa police station for questioning.

When questioned, the suspect denied that he had committed animal cruelty which led to the cat’s death.

He however admitted to have laid out a trap made out of nylon strings to trap the cat which he claimed had scratched his car and defacated in front of his house.

“The suspect admitted that he did not realise that his actions could lead to the cat’s death,” said Aidil.

The suspect also told police that the nylon trap and the cat’s dead body were disposed of in a rubbish bin on May 6.