650 families in six Betong villages affected by flash flood

KUCHING: A total of 650 families are currently affected by rising flood waters in six villages in Betong due to heavy rain since yesterday evening.

The State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said discussions were currently underway between the village chiefs and the Sarawak Administrative Officer (SAO) to relocate the affected victims.

“The water level in Sungai Rimbas is rising due to high tide, causing houses and roads to be inundated to at least 0.6 metres,” said secretariat head Major Ismail Mahidin in a statement today.

The Betong Civil Defence Force, he added, was currently at the scene to assist affected villagers in moving their furniture and other belongings to higher ground.

Affected villages are Kampung Babu Hilir (103 families), Kampung Babu Hulu (101), Kampung Bungey Hilir (133), Kampung Bungey Hulu (85), Kampung Lalang Hilir (88) and Kampung Lalang Hulu (40).