BSN to open service counter at Pakan Community Hall

KUCHING: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will open a service counter at the Pakan Community Hall tomorrow (May 10) and on Monday (May 11) to enable banking services.

Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom says the counter is scheduled to operate between 8.30am and 2.30pm daily to assist locals during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“It is designed to meet the needs of the villagers, especially in rural areas around the Pakan District. Such a move would be appropriate as part of the MCO compliance measures,” he told reporters after attending a briefing and monitoring of preparation works on the location recently.

Mawan said the counters would help individuals who currently had to travel all the way to Sarikei just to obtain banking services.

“We are aware of the difficulties faced by the people who need banking services in the last couple of weeks. Every morning, many people in the area line up to get permission slips from the police before being allowed to go to Sarikei.

“In this regard, the government has taken the initiative in collaboration with BSN to open a mobile counter,” he said.

Among the services that would be provided are account updates on assistance under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN), Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH), and Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS), as well as cash withdrawals.

Mawan urged Pakan folk who needed the BSN mobile service to cooperate and comply with all MCO standard operating procedures (SOP) and heed the instructions from staff. He said they must practise social distancing and be limited to one customer per counter at any one time.

It is understood that all customers must sanitise their hands and have their temperature taken. Those with Covid-19 symptoms would be referred to the Pakan Health Clinic.

BSN staff members have also been asked to give priority to pregnant women, elderly customers, and the physically challenged individuals.

The briefing and monitoring of preparation works involved Pakan District Office, police, People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela), and Civil Defence Force (APM).

Mawan also thanked Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas — who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, National Security Council, Bank Negara Malaysia, BSN, all federal and state government agencies, and non-governmental organisations for bringing the BSN mobile service counter to Pakan.

“I also urge BSN and other banks to provide similar services for the rural folk in other areas,” he added.