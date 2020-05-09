Abdul Karim: BKSS 3.0 shows GPS is responsible, caring gov’t

KUCHING: The Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 3.0 (BKSS 3.0) shows that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is a responsible government, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abduk Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said that what the state government had done in announcing the special aid package reflected the caring nature of the state government, noting that BKSS 3.0 included assistance and aid for frontliners that was not present in the first two BKSS packages.

Abdul Karim, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said aside from that, BKSS 3.0 also covered those who were ‘left out’ earlier such as ‘perahu tambang’ operators, tourist and park guides, bachelors above 21 years old, and even journalists who are working on the field, among others.

“This reflects that the state government is sensitive to the plight of the various segments of society as well as being willing to hear and feel the pulse of its citizens, and make amendments where necessary.

“A responsible government is a government that ‘listens’ to its people,” he said today in response to the BKSS 3.0 announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Friday.

Abang Johari when announcing the third package yesterday said the BKSS 3.0 aid package was valued at RM300 million and comprised of seven measures involving more special allowances, incentives and grants for Sarawakians.

“I hope these measures will be able to lessen the financial burden of our people and business communities and help them to recover and regain their momentum to uplift their livelihood,” he said.

The overall BKSS 2020, which hope to lessen the financial burden of the people of Sarawak during the Movement Control Order (MCO), involves a total amount of RM2.55 billion.

The BKSS 1.0 valued at RM1.15 billion was announced by Abang Johari on March 23 to help the low and medium income groups, while the BKSS 2.0 valued at RM1.1 billion was announced on April 10, where special attention was given to the struggling businessmen and traders in Sarawak.