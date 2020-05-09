Association thanks state gov’t for RM1,500 special assistance for media practitioners

KUCHING: The Sarawak Press Photographers Association (SPPA) welcomes the special assistance from the state government to media practitioners who serve as frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

SPPA president Radzi Bujang said that the RM1,500 grant would be paid one-off to 500 registered media personnel under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) 3.0.

“I, on behalf of the association’s members, wish to thank Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state government for remembering the media practitioners who also helped convey information about Covid-19 to the public.

“Hopefully with this aid, it will assist media practitioners to reduce the financial burden during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period since March 18,” he said.

Meanwhile SPPA treasurer Zulazhar Sebli said the assistance was made in recognition of the efforts made by media practitioners alongside the state government as well as the frontliners in the fight against Covid-19

“Media practitioners are facing risks when conveying information and recommendations from the government.

“Many of our members are trying to get the best visuals and news on the current Covid-19 situation to be presented to the public,” he said.

According to Zulazhar, there were members or photographers were quarantined as they had been in contact with a Covid-19 patient when on duty.

For the record, two SPPA members have been quarantined so far because they were exposed to close contact with Covid-19 patients while on duty to obtain the latest news and pictures.