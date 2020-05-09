Banks will be hard-pressed in the near future

KUCHING: Analysts believe the banking system will be hard pressed moving forward given the downside risks as economic uncertainties continue to prevail given the inconclusiveness of the growing pandemic.

“While loans will be marginally flat for 2020, we do not discount slight growth given the undisbursed mortgage loans,” Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said yesterday.

“While asset quality looks fairly stable given the moratorium in place, we do not discount uptick in provisioning ahead post the moratorium given prevailing economic risks.

“We expect further pressure on earnings given the expected modification loss adjustments on the fixed rate HP loans.”

In a separate note, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) expected the prolonged MCO will have an impact to loans growth and asset quality.

“We understand that the movement control order restrictions have been relaxed slightly but we foresee that it will take some time for the situation to return to normal,” it detailled.

“All this will have a downside impact to the economy and this will affect the banks through higher credit cost.

“However, we do not foresee exacerbated stress to the banking sector as it face current headwinds on a position of strength.”

This came as the banking system loans growth as at March 2020 had another surprise rise to four per cent year on year (y-o-y), as compared to the 3.9 per cent y-o-y registered as at February 2020.

This could be due to the business segment drawing down on loans as working capital loans jumped 3.6 per cent y-o-y to RM404.7 billion, the highest pace since April 2019.

MIDF Research said the top three contributors to system loans stock – namely loans for purchase of residential housing, passenger cars and working capital – grew at faster pace at 4.7 per cent y-o-y to RM1.18 trillion versus 3.8 per cent y-o-y the previous month.

“Loans for the business segment grew 3.1 per cent y-o-y to RM791.3 billion as at March 2020,” it added. “In comparison, it was 2.4 per cent y-o-y to RM784.8 billion as at February 2020.

“Higher expansion of working capital loans was the driver. This could be due to businesses preparing for the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 pandemic or the Movement Control Order.”

In terms of retail loans, it grew 4.8 per cent y-o-y to RM906.7 billion as compared to 5.2 per cent y-o-y to RM906.4 billion registered the previous month. One of the main drivers were the faster decline in loans for purchase of passenger cars as this fell 1.2 per cent y-o-y to RM157.4 billion from minud 0.8 per cent y-o-y to RM158.2 billion as at February CY20.

Loans applied fell 9.8 per cent y-o-y to RM65.5 billion for the month. This could be due to the uncertain situation resulting from Covid-19 causing hesitancy to borrow. However, with the 40.7 per cent y-o-y in February 2020, the loans applied for 1QCY20 was still an expansion, of 1.4 per cent y-o-y.

Meanwhile, loans approval saw a bigger contraction with 22.5 per cent y-o-y versus the expansion of 23.2 per cent y-o-y the previous month. It is possible that this was due to banks becoming more cautious as Covid-19 becomes more widespread. This resulted in a decline in 1QCY20 of 4.3 per cent y-o-y.

The total system deposits grew 2.1 per cent y-o-y, lower than the 2.6 per cent y-o-y as at February CY20. This was due to marginal fixed deposits which dropped by 0.3 per cent y-o-y to RM0.99 trillion.

“We believe that this suggest that banks continue to pace themselves in the uncertainty and potentially another Overnight Policy Rate cut,” it concluded.