CM: No politics while state battles Covid-19 outbreak

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg believes politics should take a back seat as the state continues to battle Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked on the recent political development at the national front, Abang Johari avoided the matter by saying the focus should be on the unprecedented health crisis at hand.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition is very concerned about the people. We are concentrating on our people at the moment so no politics,” he said after the announcement of Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance 3.0 package at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Abang Johari was asked to comment on a news report that Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof had accepted a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Another question posed was whether GPS has received an invitation from Muhyiddin to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition to face the next general election since Muhyiddin was said to have sent out invitation letters to 12 political parties to join the coalition.

On a separate matter, Abang Johari said businesses would not commence as usual, and people have to adopt a ‘new normal’ of lifestyle and observe new standard operating producers (SOP) to contain Covid-19 outbreak, despite the announcement of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) by the federal government.