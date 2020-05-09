Construction, forestry sectors allowed to operate

KOTA KINABALU: The construction, maintenance and forestry sectors, and all other related sectors are allowed to operate starting yesterday (May 8), Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said.

The construction sector activities allowed include construction of buildings, public amenities, landscape and related sectors, he said.

Maintenance works such as the conservation works on infrastructure, buildings, public amenities, landscape, grass cutting, plants, generators, cleaning works, sewerage, piping system, drainage and irrigation and others are also allowed.

And all relevant sectors and activities that support the construction and maintenance sectors which include quarries, cement and clinker factories, hill cutting and land reclamation, hardware shops, the transportation of building materials and others are also allowed to operate.

The State Government had also decided that the conditional approval to operate given to the construction and maintenance sectors is now void, he added.

Under the forestry sector, activities allowe are upstream forestry activities including forest plantation, restoration of forests, silviculture, production and transportation of forest products and other upstream forestry activities.

Also allowed are downstream forestry activities such as wood mills, veneer mills, plywood factories, furniture shops, moulding factories, finger joint and other factories involved in the processing of wood.

Support network and services for the upstream and downstream activities in the forestry sectors including land and sea logistics, warehouse, domestic retail and import and export are also allowed to operate.

“The State Government stresses that the approval to operate is subject to the standard operating procedure set by the Health Ministry and must be declared as Covid-19 free by the Sabah Health Department,” he said.