Covid-19: Four new positive cases recorded in S’wak

KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded four new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that from these four cases, two involved healthcare workers from Kuching while the other two were from Tebedu.

With these the two cases involving healthcare workers, this brings the total cumulative tally of positive cases among healthcare workers in Sarawak to 68, where 22 cases are from the Kuching Conference cluster and 46 cases are from other smaller clusters.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said that to date, the state has recorded a total of 542 positive cases.

Meanwhile, he said that the total number of active cases in Sarawak that are still being treated in hospitals is 175, out of which three are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and another three require ventilator support.

“Sarawak also recorded 17 cases which re-tested positive, out of which eight have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital, seven to Sibu Hospital and two in Bintulu Hospital,” he stated.

Uggah noted that 16 cases had been discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 350 cases.

As for Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases, he said that Sarawak recorded 40 new cases, out of which 20 are still pending their lab test results.

The state also recorded a total of 3,526 Person Under Surveillance (PUS) cases, where 2,273 were recorded in Kuching, Miri (612), Bintulu (174), Limbang (216) and Sibu (251).