Covid-19: One death, 54 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia – MoH

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another fatality from the the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the death toll to 108, says the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The latest casualty involved a female Malaysian aged 74 years old, who had a history of auto-immune disease, high blood pressure and thyroid disease.

“She was admitted to Melaka Hospital on Mar 29 and passed away on May 8 at 11.23pm,” the ministry stated in a status update on their Facebook page.

MoH also said that 54 new positive cases were recorded in Malaysia today, bringing the total of positive cases in the country to 6,589.

Meanwhile, the ministry noted that a total of 65 cases were discharged from the hospital as of today, bringing the total of discharged cases to 4,929.

Currently, the total cumulative tally for active cases is 1,552, where 18 are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) out of which six require ventilator support.

MoH also stated that two new positive Covid-19 cases linked to the healthcare worker cluster in Sarawak, bringing the total cumulative tally from the cluster to 68, out of which 18 were active cases while the remaining 50 were recovered cases.

Other clusters in Sarawak did not see any increase in the number of positive cases.