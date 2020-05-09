Covid-19 tests on all arrivals continue – director

KOTA KINABALU: The State Health Department is still actively carrying out screening tests on all individuals arriving in the State.

Its director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi assured that the department would continue to inspect the health declaration forms and the test samples of the individuals before giving them their respective home surveillance forms.

Separately, she disclosed 320 police personnel who had just completed their training in Sarawak returned to Sabah on May 5.

“All the police personnel have given their samples and would have to undergo quarantine in Pulapol, Kota Kinabalu and PGA, Kinarut,” said Dr Christina in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the director said that on May 6, the Health Department conducted tests on a total of 529 UPSI students.

She also disclosed that a total of 506 premises in Sandakan were inspected during an operation on May 6, whereby a department store and a factory were shut down for operating without permission, thus breaching Section 18 (1)(f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (APPPB) 1988.