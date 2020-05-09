DCM donates 2,000 face masks to KKJA

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has donated 2,000 pieces of face masks to Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association (KKJA) for distribution to media practitioners.

Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, commended journalists for their professionalism in delivering fast and accurate news to the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said journalists have been keeping people well informed on the government’s latest policy and announcement daily during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“The media is also an avenue for the government to understand sentiments on the ground,” she said when handing over the face masks to KKJA chairman Yong Ted Phen here yesterday.

Liew said the State Government has provided various assistance to those who were affected by the MCO, adding that each assemblyman was allocated 50,000 pieces of face masks for distribution to the people.

“We have decided to provide face masks to the media as well to protect journalists who are working on the frontline to protect them against Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, Yong thanked Liew for her concern towards the media.

Apart from the 2,000 pieces of face masks, he said the minister has personally delivered 1,000 face masks to every news company here.

“Face masks are necessities for journalists as our job requires us to cover assignments at government departments, airport, jetty, bus terminal, police roadblocks, markets and hospitals, even during the MCO period.”

Yong was also moved by the donors who have previously contributed face masks to the media.

Liew has also handed over 1,000 pieces of face masks to Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) president Datuk Mugunthan Vanar.