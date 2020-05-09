Donggongon market traders required to record visitors

KOTA KINABALU: Donggongon public and fish market traders have been told to immediately start a visitors’ record book or risk losing their licences to operate at the premises.

Penampang District Council executive officer Tang Yang Ming said the move had been made in an effort to keep both traders and the public safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You are directed to immediately provide a record book to record the attendance of visitors dealing with you,” said Tang in a statement released on social media here yesterday.

“Failure to do so, the Council will take enforcement action according to the laws contained in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988, Local Government Ordinance 1961 and Council by-laws in force including the cancellation of license issued by the Penampang District Council,” he added.