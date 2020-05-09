Hong Leong Bank, Bank Islam cut base rates

KUCHING: Hong Leong Bank Bhd (HLB) and Hong Leong Islamic Bank Berhad (HLISB) will be reducing the base rate (BR) and Islamic Base Rate (IBR) to 2.88 per cent from 3.38 per cent, following the latest reduction in Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 50 basis points (bps).

Similarly, loans and financing based on the Base Lending Rate (BLR) and Islamic Financing Rate (IFR) will be lowered to 5.89 per cent from 6.39 per cent. The board rates of its fixed deposits will be revised lower by 50bps as well.

All rate changes will be effective from May 12, 2020.

HLB group managing director and chief executive officer Domenic Fuda said, “Despite the challenges, we are optimistic that the domestic economy will adjust to this ‘new normal’ way of life as we operate under a conditional MCO period which allows nearly all economic sectors to resume work albeit with specific protocols being observed by each industry/sector.

“With public confidence that enough progress has been made in flattening the curve and the trust that our healthcare system can cope with the outbreak, plus the support of both monetary and fiscal measures should prove crucial to help borrowers move from the containment to the recovery phase and rebound quickly from the recent economic lockdown.”

In a separate statement, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (Bank Islam) is revising its BR by 50 basis points from 3.27 per cent to 2.77 per annum, while its BFR is revised from 6.22 per cent to 5.72 per annum.

Similarly, deposit rates will also be adjusted downwards by 50 basis points. All rate changes will take effect from May 12, 2020.

Bank Islam chief executive officer, Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said Bank Islam will be strategising to balance our funding portfolio to be more cost-effective as this will certainly help to mitigate its net income margin (NIM) compression.

“While the cut will no doubt affect our financial income, it is done with our customers in mind,” he added. “The bank will continue to help society back on their feet during this difficult time and we will keep on supporting the economy to normalise.”

“Having anticipated this rate cut, Bank Islam is prepared for any eventuality caused by the OPR cut and will continue to focus on diversifying the bank’s revenue streams, especially in the fee-based income segment. While we continue to remain resilient and cautious, the bank has already put in place strategies to move forward during this challenging period.

“We will be leveraging on technological advancements, and implement selected digitalisation initiatives to drive further operational efficiencies, lending additional support to long-term profitability and overall viability.

“We recognise this effort as the ‘new norm’ and will strive in optimising values and resources towards sustainability and wellbeing for our customers, stakeholders, and the Bank,” added Mohd Muazzam.