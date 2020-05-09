Immigration Dept to allow waiver for expired social visit, travel passes

KUCHING: All foreigners and Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah whose social visit or travel passes expire between Jan 1, 2020 and 14 working days after the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted, would be allowed to leave Sarawak without the need to apply for an extension from the Immigration Department.

Immigration Department Sarawak director Datu Ken Leben said those using social visit or travel passes and had stayed on from Feb 1, 2020 to 14 working days after the lifting of the MCO, and intending to remain in Sarawak (for whatever inevitable reason) could apply for an extension from the department.

“For long-term social visit pass-holders who have been in Sarawak from Feb 1, 2020 until the MCO is lifted, an extension can be made at the Immigration Office,” he said in a statement.

Ken said those in need of an extension must make appointments through the Online Appointment System (STO) via www.sto.imi.gov.my, from now.

“All appointments for immigration counter services in the visa, pass and permit divisions, and also the expatriate and foreign workers division, are required to use the STO.

“For matters related to the security and passport division, an appointment is not required and the public may come directly to the Immigration counter – but subject to Covid-19 Management Guidelines in Malaysia No.5/2020,” he said.

Ken stressed that only customers who had made an appointment would be entertained – unless they were applying for the international Malaysian passport.

Immigration service counters at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching, UTC Sibu, and UTC Miri would resume operations this May 12, subject to further instructions from the Ministry of Finance.

Those going to the Immigration Office would have their temperature taken and they must wear face masks throughout their visit at the office.

They are also advised to practise social distancing of one metre from one another, and to apply hand sanitiser before dealing with any Immigration officer.

“Hand sanitisers will be made available at all major entrances of the building and the Immigration office,” said the statement.

The public are advised to visit www.imi.gov.my and the department’s official Facebook page for more information about the procedures in making an appointment with the Immigration Department.

For enquiries, call hotline 03-88882010, or 082-429437 (Immigration Department Sarawak Operations Room).