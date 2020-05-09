Ismail Sabri: Hotels can take action against those that run amok during quarantine

KUCHING: Hotel management have the right to take action against those who damage hotel property while undergoing Covid-19 quarantine on their premises, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The hotel has the authority to take action against people who damage things in hotel rooms. They are bound to the law even while at hotel premises,” he told a press conference after the daily update in Putrajaya today.

He said this when asked to comment on damages caused by a man under quarantine at a hotel here yesterday, where the suspect had allegedly wandered around the hotel and destroyed the room he was staying in.

He was subsequently removed from the hotel and brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for quarantine.

Meanwhile, teachers are advised to call their respective education office to clear confusion on whether they need to be present at schools.

He said that this matter comes under the Education Ministry’s jurisdiction, and although schools are still closed, teachers may be required to go to schools.

At the same time, Ismail said bus operators should not be asking parents to pay for fares as schools are still closed.

As the bus operator license is issued by the Transport Ministry, the bus operators have to abide by a list of dos and don’ts issued by the ministry.

“By right, they should not be asking parents to pay up because they are providing service to ferry students to and from school, and they have not been providing service as the schools are closed. There is no reason for them to ask for payment.”