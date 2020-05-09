Ismail Sabri urges supermarkets not to make own law

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on the management of supermarkets not to make their own law which is against the provisions under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

This includes requiring customers to wear face masks before entering their premises, he said.

“Wearing a face mask is not mandatory and not wearing one is not an offence under Act 342,” he told a daily press conference here today.

He said this in response to complaints from various parties who claimed that they were stopped from entering supermarkets for not wearing face masks.

Ismail Sabri said although it was not mandatory, the government encouraged the public to wear face masks especially for those who are symptomatic.

Ismail Sabri also suggested to the supermarkets to sell face mask to customers who are not wearing one.

“If the supermarkets want to encourage people to wear a face mask, I suggest they sell it…one is enough to allow them in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 91 public sanitation operations covering 26 red and yellow zones in 11 states were carried out yesterday.

To date, 245 quarantine centres are still operating with 16,820 individuals undergoing the mandatory quarantine process, he said.

On the process of sending students back to their hometowns, Ismail Sabri said a total of 6,517 students from the public and private institutions of higher learning had been sent home. – Bernama