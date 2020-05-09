June 29 decision on RM100 mln pangolin scales case

KOTA KINABALU: The fate of a businessman charged with attempting to export pangolin scales worth over RM100 million will be known on June 29 this year.

Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus made the order on Chai Kok Hiong, 46, yesterday, for the decision at the end of the defence stage.

Chai was alleged to have committed the offence involving pangolin scales worth RM100,570,080 which were found in two shipping containers at Sepanggar Port here at 2.35pm on July 13, 2017.

The pangolin scales, which are prohibited goods for exportation, were put inside 227 sacks which also contained sea shells and the total weight of the sacks were 8,058.5 kilogrammes.

He faces a charge under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967, punishable under Section 135(1)(iii)(aa) of the same Act and read together under Section 139 of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a fine of not less than 10 times the value of the goods and not more than 20 times the value of the goods, or a jail term not exceeding three years or both, upon conviction.

Chai is currently released on RM80,000 bail in a local surety, pending disposal of the case.