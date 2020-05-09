LDP Chin’s statement baseless – Liew

SANDAKAN: Batu Sapi Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Liew Vui Keong said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Datuk Chin Su Phin had made a baseless statement without understanding the standard operating procedure (SOP) involved regarding rubbish collection issue in Sandakan district.

Liew said Chin had questioned SMC (Sandakan Municipal Council) and claimed that SMC had failed to solve the garbage collection problem in Sandakan.

“They clearly do not understand the SOP involved in appointing a contractor for garbage collection and cleanliness in the district.

“SMC cannot make such decision. By law, the renewal of a service contract or appointment of a new contractor could only be made by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing. This is the SOP for appointment of a contractor through a concession.

“SMC President Wong Foo Tin has clearly stated that the problems with uncollected rubbish in Sandakan arose when the contractor rejected the contract renewal offer.

“SMC has been trying to solve this issue by temporarily taking over the job and renting regular trucks to collect the rubbish in Sandakan district while waiting for the appointment of new contractor by the State Government.

“Hence, I am disappointed by the statement made by LDP through Datuk Chin Su Phin. He has been a contractor for many years, he should know that SMC does not have the authority to appoint a contactor or to renew a contract. He has made such a statement as if he only wants to knock SMC.

Chin’s statement was published in several local newspapers on Wednesday.

Liew claimed that the LDP leader’s statements on national and local economic and social issues that had been published on the media were not written by Chin, but written by his ghost writer.

“This makes him look like as if he does not have his own stance,” he said.

“If we see his statement about Sandakan’s garbage collection issue on the newspapers, it is clear that the statement was not written by himself because he would not have known the real situation in Sandakan, and he is only issuing the statement from Kota Kinabalu through his ghost writer. Therefore, I invite Chin to come to Sandakan himself, live here, for him to understand what is really going on here,” Liew said.

Liew said this in a video recording that was uploaded to his official social media Facebook account on Wednesday.