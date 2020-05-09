Maintenance works now handled by PWD – SMC

SANDAKAN: Works involving grass cutting, drainage cleaning and maintenance, lining of parking spaces and road, tree cutting, road maintenance (including residential areas, commercial and industrial areas) in Sandakan have been handled by Public Works Department and not Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) since February 1, 2020.

SMC President, Wong Foo Tin said that SMC has been receiving all kinds of negative remarks, comments and complaints on social media and on WhatsApp phone application which claimed that SMC had stopped all maintenance services on drain maintenance and cleaning, tree and grass cutting as well as road maintenance.

Wong said that some people have also claimed that SMC have stopped giving these works (outsource) to the local contractors, and tried to perform the jobs itself but failed.

“For the information of the people of Sandakan, since Feb 1, 2020, all maintenance work mentioned above have been taken over by the Sabah Public Works Department. We were told that these jobs have been privatized to a private company.

“SMC no longer perform maintenance work as mentioned, except for several old contracts (grass cutting) that will end next year; these are the contractors who were appointed in 2017 and 2018.

“We hope that through this clarification, the local community would be aware. If there is any problem (regarding the related maintenance work) please contact Sandakan Public Works Department,” he said.