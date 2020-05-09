Most O&G service providers dragged by lower oil prices

KUCHING: Most service providers in the oil and gas (O&G) sector – except those in storage services – will be adversely impacted by lower oil prices and offtake.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) recapped that year to date (YTD), Brent crude oil prices have averaged US$42 per barrel while the current spot price has risen by US$11 per barrel over the past month to US$28 per barrel.

With US crude oil inventories still steadily rising by 23 per cent YTD to 528 million barrels, AmInvestment Bank maintained its crude oil price forecast at US$35–US$40 per barrel for 2020 and US$45–US$50 per barrel for 2021.

“For comparison, the EIA is projecting crude oil price at US$33 per barrel for 2020 and US$46 per barrel for 2021,” the research firm said.

“We view lower oil prices as less of a concern compared with the drastic plunge in demand as national oil producers have cut back on production.

“Brazil’s Petrobras has cut its daily oil production by 200,000 barrels — nine per cent of its current output of 2.1 million barrels, which it did not resort to during the 2015–2017 down cycle when oil price fell to US$26 per barrel.

“This major national offshore producer has signalled intentions to delay payments and renegotiate contracts with its suppliers to conserve cash flows.

It added that if other major oil producers are forced to employ similar measures, this will have a catastrophic impact on the supply chains which multiple service providers rely on.

Overall, AmInvestment Bank maintained its view that most participants in the sector, except those in storage services, will be adversely impacted.

“Those with upstream production sharing contracts such as Sapura Energy Bhd and Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd will suffer from lower prices and offtake, followed by fabricators such as Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MMHE) and offshore support providers Bumi Armada Bhd and Velesto Energy Bhd.

“While service providers as Dialog Group Bhd will benefit from heightened demand for tank terminal storage facilities, we expect project deferrals and cost renegotiations on existing contracts by oil majors to compress margins and volume for specialist or maintenance services as well as engineering, procurement and construction activities.”