KOTA KINABALU: There was no new positive Covid-19 case detected in Sabah yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported.

The total number of positive cases in the state remained at 317.

Meanwhile, two patients recovered from the virus in Tawau.

However, one patient in Keningau was readmitted.

This means that there are now a total of 281 recovered patients in Sabah, 26 patients are still undergoing treatment while another 32 patients are still being placed in wards.