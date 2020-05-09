POS centres maintain same pricing, assures ministry

LIMBANG: Limbang Division’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) continues to ensure that all 86 point-of-sale centres in the division maintain the same prices for basic food and controlled items.

Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development’ Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the supply of basic goods and controlled items would also be constantly added to all the centres to make it easier for villagers especially in rural areas to get the commodities.

“KPDNHEP has established 86 rural and urban retail stores selling basic food supplies, such as rice, sugar, flour, cooking oil, Liquidified Petroleum Gas (LPG), at the same price with the city.

“Transportation costs are subsidised by the government to ensure they keep the same price,” he said when joining KPDNHEP officers inspecting several wholesaler and retail outlets here yesterday.

Also present were Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Division Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi and Head of the KPDNHEP Limbang Branch, PulnamaTarah.

Dr Abdul Rahman who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman reiterated that there is sufficient supply of food in Limbang Division during Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations.

“I am satisfied that the supply of food and control items in Limbang Division is sufficient for the CMCO, Ramadan and the forthcoming celebrations – Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak.

“Thus the people do not have to worry and do panic buying, because there is sufficient supply,” he added.

Dr Abdul Rahman added there is a decline in prices of goods including chicken and eggs as restaurants were closed or only selling take away food during MCO and CMCO to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.