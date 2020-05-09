Restaurant worker found dead in Manggatal

KOTA KINABALU: An employee of a restaurant was found dead in his rented room on the second floor of a building in Manggatal town here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said police investigation believed the victim might have died a couple of days ago before his body was discovered by the premises’ owner around 9am.

Police investigation also revealed the victim was renting the room alone and had complained of suffering from high blood pressure and heart problem, said Habibi.

Investigation at the scene did not find any criminal element and police have classified the case as sudden dead.

A police team and medical personnel in hazmat suit were seen at the scene to remove the body before it was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem.