Rotary Clubs jointly donate PPEs worth RM80,000

MIRI: Four Rotary Clubs in Miri and Brunei pooled resources to donate over RM80, 000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Miri Hospital recently.

Rotary Club of Miri, Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town, Rotary of Bandar Seri Begawan and Rotary Club of Belait collaborated with Green Summit Corporation Group of Companies to donate 900 pieces of coveralls and 9, 900 pairs of show covers to medical frontliners handling the Covid-19 cases.

“Rotary is a non-profit service organisation that serves the community. For the past 35 years, Rotary has led the fight to end Polio around the world and now with the Covid-19 pandemic, Rotary as an international organisation encourages local clubs to respond to Covid-19.

“The least we could do apart from contributing PPEs and food is words of encouragement in banners expressing our appreciation to front liners,” said organising chairman Sean Huong.

Freshly baked breads and cakes were also handed over to the director of Miri Hospital Dr Jack Wong with the promise to deliver food regularly.

“In the midst of fighting this war, we have made friends with the local community. Rotarians, are among organisations supporting our front-liners, making sure our physical and psychology needs are taken care of. Donations such as food, PPEs are almost continuous, while the fridge, washing machines, split unit air-conditioners, cabin offices are gifts beyond our expectation,” said Dr Wong with appreciation.

He added that May 6 marked the 25th anniversary of Miri Hospital and during this difficult period, they’ve learned that it is not the medical team in the front line alone but strong community support which helps safeguard Miri.

“We are grateful and proud to serve this community. All the support and kind words made our Covid-19 war more bearable,” he added.

Also present at the simple handing over were District Governor Jeff Yong Teck Chin who heads Rotary organisation in Brunei, Singapore, Sarawak and other parts of Malaysia; Green Summit Development CEO Hii Sing Lung, Green Summit’s directors Khor Whye Tchien and Khor Shin Yee; general manager of Hot Cross Buns Café-Bakery and Ma Baker Café-Bakery Then Yuh Bing and managing director of Paris Levain Bakery and Café Sim Boon Kui.