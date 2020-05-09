Sabah govt eases restrictions on several economic sectors, allowing retail and food businesses to operate

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has allowed more sectors to operate in light of the state entering the fifth phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement released today, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced a list of businesses from the retail and food sector which have been given the green light to operate, starting today.

“These retail activities include shopping malls, supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, pharmacies/personal care premises, boutiques/clothing stores, convenience stores/minimarts, laundries (including the self-service ones), fashion accessory stores, furniture stores, jewellery stores, electric/electronic stores, books and stationaries stores, mobile stores, computer stores, hardware shops, pet shops, workshops and shops selling vehicle parts, optical shops and other types of grocery shops/premises,” said Mohd Shafie.

He said that restaurants, food courts/hawker centres, roofed roadside food stalls, food kiosks, food trucks, mobile and roadside hawkers as well as food premises in all types of markets have also been allowed to operate.

“The implementation of these business activities must abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules set by the Ministry of Health and the local authority,” stressed Mohd Shafie.

The government has also allowed various modes of public transportation such as taxis, e-hailing services, trains, public buses and more to operate.

Shafie further disclosed that the government has allowed health-related recreation and leisure activities in the public parks in the state.