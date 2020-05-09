Sabah tourism sector loses RM320 mln between Jan and Feb, says DCM Liew

KOTA KINABALU: The tourism sector in Sabah recorded RM320 million losses between January and February of this year.

This is in comparison to the earnings during the same period last year which was RM1.48 billion. The tourism income in Sabah in January and February was RM1.16 billion.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Christina Liew said that the losses were attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. She said that early this year, Sabah had 236 international flights with a capacity of 41,100 passengers per week and was connected to 22 international destinations.

And by April, all these flights had been cancelled, she said.

Up until the present, all domestic flights are limited to once a week from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu until May 14.

“After that, it will be studied again,” she said after distributing facemasks to the Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News yesterday.

She said that based on the statistics by the Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad (MAHB), between January and March 2020, the losses in tourism receipt for Sabah were expected to be RM870 million. She said that Sabah had lost 340,000 tourists following the drop in tourism arrivals of between 40 percent and 60 percent.

Meanwhile, with regard to the face masks, Christina said that 3,000 facemasks were being distributed to the Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua D aily News. The facemasks were contributed by the Sabah Government.

Also present during the handing over were KTS Trading Sabah Area Operations Manager Wong Kee Mee, Acting See Hua Marketing (Sabah) Sdn Bhd operation manager Toh Luh Hung, Borneo Post Chief Editor Chiu Nai Wen and See Hua Daily News Chief Reporter Yong Ted Phen.