SDMC allows economic sectors to operate on May 12 in Sarawak according to SOP

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has announced that it will allow the reopening of various economic sectors in Sarawak on May 12.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who made the announcement today at a special press conference, said that the standard operating procedures (SOP) to follow will be published in newspapers tomorrow (May 10) and SDMC would also notify the various stakeholders and industry players of the decision.

“After analysing the report from the Sarawak Health Department, SDMC has decided to allow the economic sectors throughout Sarawak to operate normally starting May 12.

“Those that wish to operate their businesses come May 12 will only need to notify SDMC of their decision,” he said.

Inter-district travel is still not allowed until further announcement from the authorities.

