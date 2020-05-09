SDMC: Inter-district travel not allowed until further notice, police to continue with roadblocks

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has reaffirmed the fact that the police in Sarawak are still conducting roadblocks and that inter-district travel was still not allowed until further notice.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who denied rumours saying that police were no longer conducting roadblocks, said the rumors which have been making rounds in social media since yesterday were untrue, adding that inter-district travel restrictions still remain in force throughout the state.

“For Sarawak, inter-district travel restriction still remains in place. The police will continue to do roadblocks at district borders, and those who need to travel between districts would still need to apply for police permits,” he said in a press conference today.

MORE TO COME