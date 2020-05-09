StanChart’s digital banking sees surge during pandemic

KUCHING: Standard Chartered Bank has launched a comprehensive range of self-service requests through its digital banking channels.

The bank’s clients in Malaysia, Singapore and India can now make most of all available service requests via Online Banking and the Standard Chartered Mobile app (SC Mobile).

This capability is expected to be rolled out in the rest of the bank’s Asean and South Asia markets later this year.

Banking service requests, which have been traditionally done through visiting a branch or calling into the contact centre, have been given a new digital lease of life.

The bank has made available more than 20 service requests on its digital platforms, including a “catch all” function where clients can raise any service request in their own words via an open text box.

Other requests such as cheque book requests, reporting of lost or stolen cards, customer profile changes including mobile number maintenance, card transaction disputes and mortgage repricing, can now be made anytime, anywhere, at clients’ fingertips.

With current safe distancing and stay home advisories, this is particularly timely as individuals are encouraged to use digital banking channels and financial institutions are called to provide as many basic financial services through digital channels that do not require physical presence at branches.

“At Standard Chartered Bank, we have been investing in building our digital capabilities for the past five years to improve our client experience and ensure that we are addressing their banking needs,” Asean and South Asia’s regional head of Retail Banking Sebastian Arcuri said.

“Today, I am happy to share that we are launching additional capabilities to help our clients and our staff fight Covid-19.

“In addition to our current digital capabilities, we are launching a service request capability that will allow our clients to direct all their service requests through mobile banking.

“This means that our clients no longer need to visit our banks or call our contact centres for their servicing needs.

“This will help our clients to safely stay home for their banking needs and protect their loved ones, and at the same time keep our branch staff safe.

“Together, we can help flatten the curve while ensuring that our clients’ banking needs are fully met.”

Standard Chartered Malaysia’s head of Retail Banking Lai Pei-Si said that the bank’s digital strategy is clearly paying off.

“We have been steadily pushing the envelope in developing our digital capability and have expedited several digital solutions during this critical time,” Lai added.

“It is important that our customers have their immediate need of simple and easy access to banking services met and enjoy the best of what we can offer. “Over the last two years, the number of clients who are digitally active has doubled and currently, 40 per cent of our customers in Malaysia are active users of SC Mobile, our award-winning banking app.

“One in five of the total service requests we receive from our customers are already performed online.

“We expect this figure to rise rapidly as we expand the number of services available online and from the growing number of customers switching to digital banking due to the pandemic.

“We are stepping up in many ways for our clients in supporting their needs during this unprecedented time, and key to this commitment is enhanced and innovative digital banking services.”