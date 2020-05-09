SWD on alert for apes contracting Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Given the probability of wildlife animals such as apes contracting Covid-19 and transmitting the virus to their own kind, the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) is on the alert for any eventuality, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

“As it can happen according to researchers, we are not taking any chances in combating the pandemic.

“The department is closely monitoring the situation in view of the potential threat to our orangutans,” she said when met by reporters on her rounds to present face masks to the various media outlets here, Thursday.

Christina, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said although the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre is closed to visitors during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, it is still fully functioning as one of the essential services.

“The team of staff and workers managing the place ensures that the Centre maintains top spot while keeping an eye on the welfare of the primates,” she added.

Meanwhile, the minister clarified that the SWD was not raising funds for the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre which is run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

“I think it is mere speculation by the public. I am in communication with the Department Director over issues relating to wildlife, and he informed me that there is no such thing. The department is not involved in any fund-raising efforts,” she said, in response to a reporter’s question.