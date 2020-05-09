Treasury approves 2.3 mln new application for BPN, total payout RM1.7 bln

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2.3 million new applications and appeals for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) have been approved, with a cumulative total payout of RM1.7 billion, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced today.

The approval came after the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) completed its review of these new applications and appeals, he said.

“With the approval of these new applications and appeals, the total number of BPN recipients currently stands at 10.6 million, with a cumulative total disbursement of RM11 billion (an increase of RM1 billion on top of the initial allocation of RM10 billion),” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Zafrul said the government hopes the BPN will benefit the rakyat and ease their burden during this challenging period.

The BPN is one of the government aids under the RM260-billion PRIHATIN Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

The MoF opened for new applications and appeals for the BPN between April 1-30, 2020. – Bernama