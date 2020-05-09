Uggah: Active case detection operation underway in Kampung Tabuan Lot

KUCHING: An active case detection operation is currently being implemented in Kampung Tabuan Lot here to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the area.

As of today, the area has recorded one death from Covid-19, involving a 72-year-old man who succumbed to the disease on Apr 30, and an undisclosed number of Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases.

The deceased was the state’s 17th fatality case and had tested positive for the virus on Apr 18 after showing symptoms on Apr 13.

“Our team will go house to house (to conduct tests) while some were invited to the village hall for the tests,” Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told reporters this morning.

He further added that the team was led by the Kuching Division Health Office and would conduct tests on 2,100 individuals from a total of 423 houses.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman, revealed that they were also in the midst of detecting an unknown cluster linked to one of the Covid-19 patients at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“There is a case that cannot be linked to any clusters and we are worried if there are cases that cannot be detected, hence the need to carry out these active detection programmes,” said Uggah.

Meanwhile, the first active case detection operation that was held at Taman Uni Garden and Taman Desa Ilmu had proven to be an useful and effective method in curbing the spread of the disease.

According to Uggah, the operation had managed to detect a few positive cases, some of which were asymptomatic, in both areas.

He added that this posed a threat especially when they (positive patients) moved around and unknowingly spread the disease.

“Through active case detection we will be able to provide patients early treatments which are vital,” he added.

The active case detection programme at Kampung Tabuan Lot was participated by a total of 171 individuals made up of medical and enforcement personnel.

Also present was Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.